1,517 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Bought by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYM traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $125.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $126.25. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $154.87.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

