Wright Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 74,800 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.2% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after buying an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.