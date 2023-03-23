WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.34 and last traded at $58.34. Approximately 14,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 43,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.