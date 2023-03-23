Well Done LLC Sells 209 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.74. The company had a trading volume of 758,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $169.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

