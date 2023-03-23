Well Done LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.79. 1,161,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,779. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The company has a market cap of $274.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

