Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 886 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.