Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) versus Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Critical Contrast

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.72%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Citizens has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Citizens pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 19.02% 23.97% 0.73% Washington Trust Bancorp 27.85% 15.27% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens and Washington Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $50.58 million 1.32 $9.62 million $1.71 6.97 Washington Trust Bancorp $218.59 million 2.70 $71.68 million $4.11 8.46

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Citizens on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

