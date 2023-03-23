Walken (WLKN) Price Tops $0.0503

Walken (WLKN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Walken has a market cap of $21.52 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00360322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,407.59 or 0.26189452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010229 BTC.

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,624 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

