Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $101.21 million and $12.28 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.72 or 0.00013649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00030415 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003472 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00200286 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,293.33 or 1.00053318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.91409236 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,657,934.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.