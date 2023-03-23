Vision Energy (OTCMKTS:VENG) Shares Up 12.6%

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.35. 5,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 199,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22.

Vision Energy Corp. engages in the provision of solar hydrogen energy systems. The firm has developed and implemented a hydrogen energy system used to completely power a residence or commercial property with clean energy so that it can run independent of the utility grid and also provide energy to the utility grid for monetary credits.

