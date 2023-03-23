Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Trading Down 4.4%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 1,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

About Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

