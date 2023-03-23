Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $42,960.50 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,533 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $192,016.59.

On Friday, March 17th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 30,153 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $551,498.37.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 27,417 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $505,021.14.

On Monday, March 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $316,416.96.

On Friday, March 10th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $53,089.66.

Vertex Trading Down 0.9 %

VERX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 178,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -200.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

