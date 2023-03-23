Veracity Capital LLC Sells 60 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $185.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

