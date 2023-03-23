Veery Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 295.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $306.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

