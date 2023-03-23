Veery Capital LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $361.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.75. The company has a market capitalization of $270.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

