Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.23

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.23 and traded as high as C$20.99. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$20.98, with a volume of 925 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCM shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market cap of C$539.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.25.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of C$76.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.959256 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Insider Transactions at Vecima Networks

In other news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$780,054.60. Insiders own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Further Reading

