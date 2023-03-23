Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $133.60. 413,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,339. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

