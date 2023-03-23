Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $6.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $367.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,779. The company has a market capitalization of $274.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

