Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.29 and last traded at $58.31. Approximately 4,389,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,892,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed income securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, excluding inflation-protected securities, with maturities of 1-3 years. VGSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGSH)
