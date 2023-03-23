Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Trading 1.9% Higher

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.91 and last traded at $71.37. 1,083,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,363,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.