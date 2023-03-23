Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Trading 1.4% Higher

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.29 and last traded at $61.21. 406,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,008,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.36.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

