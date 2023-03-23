Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lifted by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 35.5% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $40,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.46. 1,647,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,436. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

