Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.44). Approximately 45,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.44).

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.07.

About Valeura Energy

(Get Rating)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.