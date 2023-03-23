UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.0% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $475.52 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

