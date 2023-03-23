United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $203.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) received a $203.00 price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.08.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,201. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.08. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

