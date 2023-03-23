Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.52

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 149518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
UDMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,039,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
