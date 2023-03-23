U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $34.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

