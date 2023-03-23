Troy Wichterman Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 310 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $6,770.40.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Troy Wichterman sold 31 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $711.45.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $35,854.00.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 117 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $2,511.99.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 528 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $9,266.40.
Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $896.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
