Troy Wichterman Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 310 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $6,770.40.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Troy Wichterman sold 31 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $711.45.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $35,854.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 117 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $2,511.99.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 528 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $9,266.40.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $896.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

