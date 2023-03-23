Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Torrid Price Performance

NYSE CURV opened at $2.35 on Friday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

