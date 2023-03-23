Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23). 52,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 122,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Thor Explorations in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of £122.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

