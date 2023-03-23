Tezos Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00004113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $1.74 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004782 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003160 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 952,881,916 coins and its circulating supply is 931,601,714 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.