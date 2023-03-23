TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $209.08 million and $11.65 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00041319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,454,487 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,218,753 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

