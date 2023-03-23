Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.80

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Ternium has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ternium to earn $6.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of Ternium stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 202,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,776. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TX. Citigroup began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Grupo Santander lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

