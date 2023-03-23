Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $25,130.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,317.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 4.7 %

TDOC opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $77.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.