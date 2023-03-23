Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $25,130.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,317.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 4.7 %

TDOC opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $77.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.