Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $306.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

