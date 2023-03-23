Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,579 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 453,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,525,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.