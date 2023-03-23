Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 24th.

Tattooed Chef Price Performance

Shares of TTCF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,320.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 274,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 255,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Stories

