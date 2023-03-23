Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.63. Talkspace shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 158,831 shares changing hands.

Talkspace Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Talkspace by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 3,010,380 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,383 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

