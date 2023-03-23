Synapse (SYN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $164.78 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $164.78 million and approximately $19.19 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00003345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

