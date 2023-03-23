Susquehanna Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $5.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ballard Power Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of BLDP opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

