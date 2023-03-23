Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 162.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $194.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

