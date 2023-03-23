StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.
About Impac Mortgage
