StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

