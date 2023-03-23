StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

