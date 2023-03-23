SThree (LON:STHR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $300.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 300 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.73). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.68), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares trading hands.
SThree Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300. The stock has a market cap of £397.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.60.
SThree Company Profile
SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.
Further Reading
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.