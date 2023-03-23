Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 422,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. 4,197,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,579,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

