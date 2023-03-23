Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys Shares of 2,824 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,552. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
