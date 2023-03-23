Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $108.46 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 5% against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $108.46 million and $4.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00202411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,177.08 or 1.00033531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,433,794 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,967,248,496.8304796 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02644168 USD and is down -6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,533,487.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.