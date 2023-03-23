Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Stock Performance

SRT stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Startek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Startek by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Startek by 26.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Startek in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Startek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

