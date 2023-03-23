Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Stagwell stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at $48,246,718.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,304,577 shares of company stock worth $104,838,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

